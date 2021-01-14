Craig Philip Lesser, 59, of Chappell Hill, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Chappell Hill.
Craig was born Dec. 30, 1961, in Houston, to Phil and Paula Lesser. He grew up working with his father and grandfather at P. Lesser and Son General Store, founded by his great-grandfather in 1890. He attended Brenham schools and was a 1980 graduate of Brenham High School. He then went on to Blinn College and graduated from Rice University in 1984 with a B.A. in Legal Studies and Political Science. In 1987 he graduated from South Texas College of Law in Houston. Upon graduation, he became an assistant district attorney in Liberty, Texas for several years, and then returned to Washington County and set up his own law practice. He also served as Washington County Attorney from 1993-96.
