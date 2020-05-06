On May 1, 2020 Charles Etta Lewis peacefully took her rest surrounded by family. Charles Etta Lewis was born February 1, 1938 in Burton, Texas to Sewilla and Charlie Gantt. She attended school in Burton, Texas. Charles Etta accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Ledbetter, Texas.
On May 9, 1954 She married Cecil Lewis Sr. To this union 10 children were born seven boys, three girls. Gloristene, Cecil Lewis Jr, Loretta, Robert, Donald Wayne, Calvin, Curtis, Ricky, Ray Morris and Peggy. She loved being outdoors planting flowers and working in the yard. Her family was most important to her, as long as she could see them smile it brought her joy and happiness. Charles Etta was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Sewilla Gantt 3 brothers: William, James, and Winford Gantt. Husband: Cecil Lewis Sr. And 2 children Gloristene Moore and Curtis Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.