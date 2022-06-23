Funeral services Bobby J. Lindsey Davis, who entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Allwise MBC, 885 Allwise Road, Chappell Hill.
Rev. Garry W. Jones will officiate the service. Bruial will take place at Latrice Hollard Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Funeral Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
