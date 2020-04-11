William “Bill” Little, 87, of Brenham, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
William “Bill” Warren Little was born July 27, 1932 in Schuyler, Nebraska to George and Elizabeth (Arps) Little, the youngest of six children, son of the Colfax County Sheriff.
Bill was the administrator for ASAP (Alcohol Safety Action Project). It was established in the Southwest Nebraska Region, with the support of the then governor, J.J. Exon. The intensive two year program worked with DUI offenders as a path to sobriety. Later Bill was a counselor with the Presbyterian Hospital’s chemical dependency treatment program, obtaining multiple certifications in that area. Experiencing 52 years sobriety of his own, his work touched the lives of many.
Having a "First Date" with Joy West on Valentine’s Day 2002, they subsequently moved to Brenham in September of that same year. Later, they enjoyed residing at Kruse Village. Because of declining health, Bill recently moved to Focus Care.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by: his parents and siblings, George, Ray, Hans, Neona and Maxine.
Surviving family includes: companion Joy West, children Linda Roehrenbeck of Grove City, Ohio, Kenneth “Kenny” and wife Joleen Little of Rindge, New Hampshire and he Rev. Kim Little-Brooks, and husband Ron Brooks of Houston; and grandchildren, Cressa and Joshua.
Memorials are requested to be given to Salem Lutheran Church.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, Texas 77833. You are encouraged to reach out to the Little-West family by using the online guestbook at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
