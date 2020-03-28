Henry Malcolm Locke, 93, of Georgetown, Texas, died on March 18, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Ledbetter Cemetery with Greg Lanier officiating.
Mr. Locke was born in Cisco, Texas on Feb. 10, 1927 to Henry and Ola Foster Locke. He served bravely in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his service he was a lifelong employee working as a lab technician for Exxon Mobil in Houston. He married Helen Mueller in August of 1971. Upon retirement, they moved to Burton, where he rescued and cared for numerous cats. Mr. Locke was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Mr. Locke was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Locke, and parents, Henry and Ola Locke. He is survived by his brother Donald Edwin Locke, sister in law Mariyln Locke, nephews, Kevin Locke and wife Debbie Sanders, Steve Locke and wife Darlene Locke; niece, Sue Hunt, one grandnephew, two grandnieces, one great grandnephew and five cats.
Memorials may be directed to The Humane Society of the United States.
Funeral arrangements for Henry Malcolm Locke are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham, Texas. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
