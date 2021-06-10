Shelby Willie Lockett Jr., 70, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 in the comfort of his home.
Shelby was born May 21, 1951 in Brenham. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Allen Dave Funeral Home of Brenham, 407 Burleson Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. Viewing is Friday after 2 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Lockett Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
