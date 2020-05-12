Evelyn Faye Loesch, 79, of Brenham, Texas, died on May 11, 2020 in Brenham.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 with Pastor Evan Cameron officiating.
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 5:22 pm
