Gladys Beatrice Longmiles was born Oct. 23, 1932, to the late Sim James Henry and Avella Norton. She attended Covenant Community Church under the leadership of Rev. Damon Kallie and the Grace Fellowship Church under the leadership of the late Rev. George Nelson.
Gladys attended Booker T. Washington High School in Houston. She later moved to Fort Worth, where she was a resident for more than 40 years. She later moved to Brenham in the late ’90s where she managed the Brenham Village Apartments for more than 20 years.
