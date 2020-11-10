Keith Lorentz, 47 of the New Wehdem Community, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Keith Alan Lorentz was born May 8, 1973 in Brenham. He was a 1993 graduate of Brenham High School. He was known as “Rooster” and “Sugar Foot” to his many friends. Keith enjoyed art work. He was a talented wood carver and wood worker and was employed by Evans Cabinet Company. Later, he joined the Merchant Marines where he worked as a tankerman. Keith also was employed by Cleaners Hanger and Stanpac. Keith was a Star Wars fan. He had a kind heart and always had a helping hand for others.
