Monica Lorfing joined her mother, Diva Santanna, and her father, Tony Santanna, on April 23, 2021 in Heaven after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. As a family, we were blessed to have the time to laugh, cry and say goodbye to each other. She will be dearly missed by all the family and friends that loved her deeply. She met her husband, Michael Lorfing, in 1989, and they never looked back, not only sharing love, thoughts, and laughter, but also birthdays! She was a wonderful wife and his right hand. Michael looks forward to honoring her in life by being a great father and future grandfather and will be happy to join her in heaven when it is his time. Monica was a devoted mother and best friend to Alyssa Martin, now married to Cpt. Chancellor Martin, Megan Lorfing, now living in Denver, and Anthony Lorfing, full-time Student at the University of North Texas. Ever since she was a young child, all she wanted to be was a good mother. Not only was she an amazing mother, a great listener, confidant, and partner in laughter, but also a fearless role model who constantly showed her children what it meant to be strong.
At her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send love and support to Hospice Brazos Valley at hospicebrazosvalley.org/donate or 302 E. Blue Bell Rd Brenham, Texas, 77833.
