Visitation for Na'Kendra Elizabeth (Moore) Lott, 29, of Brenham, will be today in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home from noon until 9 p.m. Ms. Lott passed away April 8, 2020 in Bryan at CHI St. Joseph Medical Center.
Na’Kendra Elizabeth (Moore) Lott was born on Jan. 21, 1991 in Washington County to Hattie Carr and Tracy Moore Sr. Na’Kendra was the only child born to this union.
At a young age Na’Kendra faced many obstacles that she overcame, receiving the name “Miracle Baby” from the grandparents.
Growing up Na’Kendra loved to read, watch TV, listen to music and hangout with family and friends.
Na’Kendra graduated from Brenham High School in 2009. In 2013, she moved to San Antonio, with her mother and stepfather, Zachary Carr, gaining two additional sisters. She would later move to College Station, with her parents to be closer to family and friends.
She had a smile that would light up a room and a spirit that touched everyone that she came in contact with. All Na’Kendra every wanted was to be loved and accepted, and in her 29 years here on earth she accomplished that with those that graced her presence.
The evening of April 8, 2020 God gained a beautiful, loving angel.
Na’Kendra is preceded in death by her grandparents, Valgene and Hattie Ziesemer, Rufus Watts Jr. and Willie Moore.
Na’Kendra leaves to cherish her memories her mother Hattie Carr (Zachary) of College Station; fathers Tracy Moore Sr. (Annette) and Kevin Lott all of Brenham; grandmother Tennessee Carr of College Station; brothers Tracy Moore Jr. and Monterrious Moore both of Brenham; sisters Moesha Moore of Brenham, Nikita Batts (Joshua), Shakila Carr both of San Antonio, and Rybin Claridy of Cypress; uncles Stephen Ziesemer (Sara) of Columbus, Don Moore (Angela) of Gay Hill, Demarcus Moore (Kourtney) of Brenham; aunts Delorise Lewis (Calvin) of Independence, Catina Gilbert of Bryan; nieces Cali Moore of Brenham, A’Zaria Carr, Ky’Mora Carr, Jordynn Batts, Za’Niyah Carr, Brooklynn Batts all of San Antonio; nephews Aiden Batts of San Antonio, Antonnius Williams, Tre’Vun Claridy of Cypress, special cousins Stephen Ziesemer Jr., Dustin Mulanax, Lillian Bennett, Kai’Lanie Crawford, Jamiyah Houston, Calvin Lewis Jr., Courtney Nickerson, Cameshia Mathis, Crystal Lewis, John (Charlotte) Carr and Curtis Carr and host of family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.