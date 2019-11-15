Calvin Lovings, 55, of Brenham passed away Nov. 5, 2019. Visitation is today from 2-8 p.m. at Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at noon at Zion Hill B.C., 7705 Ben Tap Lane, in Burton.
Arrangements are under the care of Lang Memorial Funeral Home, 674 W. Houston St., Giddings, Texas.
