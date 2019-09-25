Charles Lubowski passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Chapel on 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833.
Charles was born in Houston, Texas, on June 28, 1933, to Gertrude and Joe Lubowski. The family moved to Bakersfield, California, when he was a few years old and then moved back to Houston a few years later. Charles grew up in southeast Houston and graduated from Austin High School. He was drafted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After that, he returned to Houston where he met and married his wife Evelynie in 1963. He and his wife lived and worked in Houston until they moved to Brenham a few years before they retired.
