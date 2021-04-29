Roland Lueckemeyer, 91, passed away March 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Jerry Lueckemeyer and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Linda Wilkinson and husband, Mark. A graveside service will be held at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
