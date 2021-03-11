Roland Lueckemeyer, 91, passed away March 9, 2021. He was born on Sep. 21, 1929 to Otto Lueckemeyer and Meta (Schwartz) Lueckemeyer. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in WIlliam Penn, Texas. Roland graduated from Brenham High School, attended Blinn College, and served in the Korean War. On June 14, 1953 he was married to Betty Lou Gaskamp in Prairie Hill, Texas. They made their home in Houston.
He is survived by his wife Betty, son Jerry Lueckemeyer and wife Kathleen, daughter Linda Wilkinson and husband Mark. Grandchildren Sarah Duval and husband Kevin, Bill Wilkinson, and Tristan Wilkinson; sister-in-law Loretta Gaskamp; cherished neighbor Sheila Gurwitz; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
