Sue Carmichael Luedemann, 79, of Brenham, died on March 17, 2020 in Brenham.
Mrs. Luedemann was born in Claremore, Oklahoma on Nov. 21, 1940 to Laurel and Jessie Washburn Carmichael. She was married to her husband Harvey Luedemann on Feb. 19, 1977.
She raised, showed and sold Neapolitan Mastiff for 17 years. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite colors were pink and blue. She had a sense of humor and she would go out of her way to help anybody.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, James Curtis Mobley Jr. and Sarah Mobley of Spring; son, Harvey Luedemann Jr. of College Station; daughter and son-in-law, Annetta Mobley and Steven Hansen of Brenham; daughters, Lydia Becker of College Station and Denay Mason of Shreveport Louisiana; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Margaret Carmichael of Brenham; grandchildren, Michael Mobley, Amber Cole, Kristopher Cole, Virginia Zamora, Douglas Zamora, Kenneth Becker, David Mobley, Karen Mobley, Hunter Mobley, Hayden Mobley, Hayley Mobley, Hollie Mobley, Cody Mason, and Schuyler Mason; and great-grandchildren, Alec Minor, Sky Minor, Greyson Cole, Daylan Zamora, Leif Zamora, Grabielle Zamora-Brussel and Samuel Mason.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Llewellyn Luedemann; parents, Laurel Hunter and Jessie Allene Carmichael; brother, Walter Lee Carmichael; sister, Mona Jean Adams; and granddaughter, Amber Leigh Cole.
Funeral arrangements for Wynona Sue Carmichael Luedemann are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
