Muriel Irwin Lyons departed this life on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. She was born in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, 95 years ago. At the age of 5, Muriel showed promise studying the violin. By the age of 6, she was performing musically on the BBC radio every Friday during the Children’s Hour. Throughout Northern Ireland, Muriel competed in music festivals winning many medals and accolades for her violin performances. At the age of 13, she entered Methodist College and then after graduation, attended Queen’s University where she received degrees in Liberal Arts and LRM and LCRM degrees in Music. Post graduate studies continued at Cambridge University. Following her studies at the Universities, Muriel took the Civil Service exams and scored well enough to be appointed to the IRS (Inland Revenue Service).
When World War II began in Europe in 1939, Muriel served in the Air Raid Precautions Service Corps. The job assigned the Corps was to go from home to home to alert residents to an imminent attack and to help the residents to the bomb shelters, if needed. In 1941, the Army Air Corps from the United States began arriving in Northern Ireland to help in the war efforts. It was at this time that Muriel met her future husband, Earl, while dining out. Earl was with the Army Air Corps stationed at Langford Lodge which was an Army Air Corps bas located outside Belfast. On March 17, 1945, Earl and Muriel were married in Belfast. In April, 1946, Muriel arrived in Bellville, where she would raise the family and become a well-beloved member of the community.
