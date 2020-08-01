Robert Barnett Madden Jr., 63, passed away on July 28, 2020 in Brenham.
Robert was born on Dec. 31 1956, to Robert Sr., and Audrey (Mayeux) Madden. He was a Louisiana native and a lifelong resident until just a few years ago. Robert spent over 30 years with the Winn-Dixie supermarket company, retiring from shipping and logistics. Robert also spent many years in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves.
