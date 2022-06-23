Funeral services for Isaac Leroy Madison, 53, of Brenham, will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, 2105 FM 2935 in Brenham at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery in Washington.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.