Dennis H. Mahlmann, 91, of Brenham passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Dennis was born on Sept. 12, 1928 in Welcome to George and Otillie Mahlmann. He was baptized on Nov. 25, 1928 and confirmed in 1943 in the Welcome Lutheran Church. On Dec. 14, 1958, he married Verdell Maass at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Burton. He attended the local Welcome School and Blinn College. He served in the United States Army as a guided missile launcher crew member during the Korean War. Dennis enjoyed raising cattle, working in the country, and riding his John Deere Gator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.