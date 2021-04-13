Nancy Manfre, 88, of Brenham, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021at her home surrounded by loving family. Through her last weeks of suffering, faith sustained her and those around her.
Nancy Restivo was born May 17, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Nicholas and Vita DeMarco Restivo. Her early years, she worked in her family’s grocery store, Richwood Food Market on Richmond Avenue in Houston. Nancy attended the University of St. Thomas in Houston where Anthony and Nancy first met; they both graduated in the second graduation class of an incredibly young university. Nancy married Anthony Samuel Manfre on Sept. 3, 1956 during his second year in medical school. They lived in Galveston until after his graduation in May of 1959. Nancy received a bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. She taught at Ursuline Academy in Galveston.
