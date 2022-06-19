Stanley Wayne Mann, 65, of Navasota, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022.
Stanley was born in Houston, Texas on July 12, 1956, and married Debra (Frear) Mann March 13, 2004. Stanley will be missed by his loving family, friends, and many close coworkers from Grant Steel, Brenham Wholesale, Camp Allen and Gardaworld Security Services.
