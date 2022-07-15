Our beloved Marvin Elroy Marburger, 82, of Brenham, the husband of Joyce (Ganske) Marburger passed away on July 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 18, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Memorial Oaks Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of Zionsville with Pastor Glenn Hohlt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.