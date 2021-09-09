Marjorie Belz Marcaurele, 78, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Memorial Oaks Chapel, officiated by Bobbie Maltas, with burial and graveside service at Masonic Cemetery in Chappell Hill.
Marjorie was born in Taylor, Texas, to Olga Harms Belz and Emil Walter Belz on Dec. 5, 1942. She was united in holy matrimony to Lawson Scott “Scotty” Marcaurele in the Fairbanks Methodist Church in Houston on Dec. 21, 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty, on Nov. 14, 2012, and her son, Randy, on Aug. 19, 1966.
