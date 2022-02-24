Gilbert William Marek, 80, of Brenham, was called to eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston.
Mr. Marek was born May 31, 1941, to Emil and Elizabeth (Schulte) Marek in Hallettsville, Texas. He grew up on the family farm. He maintained a life long interest and love of farming and ranching. He attended Hallettsville schools. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith in Hallettsville.
