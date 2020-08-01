Adam Ryan Marin, 32, joined the Lord in paradise on July 20, 2020.
Adam was born in Houston to Kathy Krill Marin and Peter Marin on Jan. 25, 1988. He was the eldest of twin boys. Adam was an energetic and fun loving person who took so much pride in his family. He enjoyed helping others and making people laugh. Adam graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor's Degree in History. He returned to his Alma Mater, Alief Taylor High School, to teach the riveting subject of World Geography and coach football and baseball. Adam's charisma in the classroom and on the field was like no other. He always encouraged those around him to better themselves every day.
