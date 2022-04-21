Elsie Mae Marshall (Jacobs), 84, adoring wife to Arthur Marshall of 66 years, and loving mother of four children, Kerry, Pam, Kevin and Randy, sadly passed away on Feb. 23.
Elsie loved sewing, playing cards, table games, and of course Watching Houston Astros baseball games. Her laughter had one of the sweetest sounds, along with her beautiful smile, her strength, thoughtfulness, and honesty were her greatest attributes.
