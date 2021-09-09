Priscilla Molina Martinez, 57, formerly of Brenham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. Visitation will begin at 11 am, with the rosary recited at 11:45 am, following a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, both at St. Mary’s Church in Brenham. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers in Bryan-College Station.
Priscilla was born in Abilene, Texas, and raised by her father figure, Hilario Jaramillo, and mother figure, Tomasa Jaramillo. Priscilla graduated from Brenham High School in 1982 and proudly graduated from Southern Careers Institute in Austin as a medical assistant in June 2014. She was a devoted mother and proud grandmother to her grandchildren. Priscilla loved spending time with family and friends. Priscilla had a beautiful soul with an open heart. When she walked in a room, she radiated gregarious energy brightening the room. She loved to give back to her community by volunteering.
