Jesusa De Los Santos Martinez, known as "Mama Susie", 84, died on April 25, 2021 in Brenham. Visitation will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. The family will be present for a funeral and prayer service at 1 p.m.
Jesusa was born to Eginio and Primetiva Estrada De Los Santos on June 19, 1936 in Corpus Christi. She married Jose R. Martinez. For many years she was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother to their 10 children. Jesusa was the best mom and grandma ever. She will be greatly missed by all her family. Her tamales were legendary, and many locals knew her as the “tamale lady.”
