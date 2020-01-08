Patricia D. Marx went to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1938 to David and Melvina Quin. In her teaching career, she was principal, head teacher and a special education teacher.
She is survived by her husband Charles Marx; her daughter Diane Rodgers; and four grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan, Kiara and Jude.
Patricia Marx as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
