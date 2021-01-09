Christopher Ray Mathews, 32, of Sealy, passed away suddenly Dec. 17, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1988 in Houston to Dennie Mathews and Betty Lutz. He graduated from Sealy High School in 2006. After graduation he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served for four years.
Growing up Chris enjoyed working in the auction house and made many lifelong friends from the antique world of Hradil Auctions. At age 19 he began his journey in the oil and gas industry when he started at SeaCon in Bellville. It was then he met his travel buddy Joe Dirt and discovered his love for South Korea. He would venture through jobs at Forum Energy Services, RAE in Katy as a foreman, LB Foster in Willis, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Basic Energy in Fairview, Oklahoma, back to NOV before his last job at Advanced Stimulation Technologies (AST) in Midland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.