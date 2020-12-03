Funeral services for Earl Mathis, 53, of Burton, will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the New Life Church of God, 1990 FM 389 at 1 p. m. Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery, visitation will be at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel from 4-8 p. m. Mr. Mathis passed peacefully at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham.
On this blessed day of July 12, 1967 a baby born to Caroline and the late Rev. Floyd Mathis. He was named Earl Wayne Mathis. He attended Burton High School, after graduation he started work at Brenham ISD where he worked for more than 15 years. While working there he did side jobs helping others with yard work etc. During the years he enjoyed riding horses and going to trail rides with family and friends and spending time outdoors. Later in life he had his first born child Tiffany Mathis followed by Neal, Joshua, Gabriel, Taniya and Iyanna Mathis. Earl was loved by many and had a very friendly personality. He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. Him living life to the fullest he touched many hearts of all ages.
