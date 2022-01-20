Carolyn Mays was born on Sept. 29, 1951. On Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, Carolyn received her wings and ascended to heaven to meet her heavenly father.
Left to cherish her memories are her children: Gerald (Apryll) Mays, Jason (Tabitha) Mays, one daughter Ashly (Arthur, fiancé) Mays; three grandsons; six granddaughters; four brothers John (Liz) Sharpe, George (Gwen) Mays, Clarence (Gail) Mays, and Lloyd Mays; one sister Alpha Jean (Larry) Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
