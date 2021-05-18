Dwight Edward Mays, 62, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.
Dwight was born Jan. 12, 1959 in Dallas to J.D. Mays Jr. and Jearoldine Riley-Mays. Dwight was baptized at an early age at Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. James E. Dennis and continued his church membership under the leadership of Rev. Dr. John D. Harris.
