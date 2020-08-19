Funeral service for Bill (Bobby) Joe McClain, 61, of Brenham, Texas will be held Saturday Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Brenham, Texas at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, 2105 FM 2935 North in Brenham. Burial will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery in Hempstead, Texas. Visitation will be Friday Aug. 21, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel. On Sunday Aug. 16, 2020.
Bill (Bobby) Joe McClain Sr. passed peacefully in College Station, Texas at Scott and White Hospital. Bobby was born on Aug. 20, 1958 in Hempstead, Texas to the late Ms. Virdell McClain and Mr. James L. Gillum. Bobby attended elementary school at Sam Swartz in Hempstead. In 1976 he moved to Brenham and graduated at Brenham High School in 1978. Bobby met Hazel Delois Washington, at first sight he knew that she would be his wife. They were at track practice, Hazel was in the eighth grade and Bobby approached her and said to her, "You're going to be my wife." Hazel was 15 years old and Bobby was 19 years old when they started dating. June 27, 1980 they were married. To this union three children were born and 10 grandchildren.
