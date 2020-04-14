Margie Ann McCracken, 90, of Burton, died April 10, 2020, in Brenham.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Meyer Family Cemetery.
Mrs. McCracken was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Houston. Her parents were Henry and Clara (Christen) Bleick. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Neudorf Community. She graduated from Tomball High School in 1948.
On May 1, 1948 she was married to Walter McCracken. Margie faithfully worked beside her husband raising cattle and swine. She loved gardening and raising flowers. She was also a faithful member of Christ United Church, where she served for 33 years as president of the Women’s Guild. She also taught Sunday School for 45 plus years and was a leader for numerous activities at church. She was also an active 4-H leader for many years.
Survivors include her sons, Richard McCracken and wife Naomi of Tomball, Larry McCracken and wife Annette of Fort Worth, and Kenneth McCracken of Cypress; daughter Karan Janes and husband Jason Sr. of Wesley; sister Shirley Bleick of Cypress; grandchildren Walt and Margaret Fehrle, Michelle Fehrle, JD Janes, Heather McCracken, Amanda and Bennett Moore, and Tiffany O’Kelley; great-grandchildren Wesley, Kelsey and Klara Fehrle, Hunter and Samantha Brown, Landen LaRoche, Colt and Canon Janes, Remi O’Kelley, and Jacob, Jeremiah, Josiah, Madilyn, and Noah Moore, and many more numerous relatives.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Walter McCracken.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Women’s Guild, former Sunday School pupils, and 4-H kids, (Which she called All of them her Kids).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Women’s Guild, Christ United Church, 14207 Telge Rd., Cypress, Texas 77429 or Amedisys Hospice, 540 W. Main, Belliville, Texas 77418.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham Texas, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
