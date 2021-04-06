Mary Helen McDaniel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, reunited with her beloved family at the feet of Christ. Mary Helen McDonald McDaniel was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Shreveport, La. She was the second of two daughters born to Bransford A. McDonald and Zenobia McKinney McDonald. The McDonald family moved to Edinburg, Texas shortly after Mary Helen's birth.
Mary Helen enjoyed a happy childhood filled with the activities of country living and a growing love of ballet, which she later taught in high school. She attended Edinburg High School and Texas Christian University. Upon graduation from TCU, she married George O. McDaniel, Jr. Mary Helen taught in elementary schools in Midwest City, Oklahoma, and New Orleans.
