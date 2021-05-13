Myrtle Ethel Johnson McDonald was born July 29, 1940. She was raised in Chappell Hill, Texas. She received her education in the public schools. She accepted Christ at an early age.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of many years, Samuel Macaroy McDonald Sr.; daughter, Gloria Jean; her parents, Lullie Sr. and Meckie Johnson; two brothers, Lullie Jr. (Jr. Boy), Sterling Johnson; and two sisters, Alice Mae Watson and Dorothy Jean Johnson Ellis.
