Patricia “Pat” Ann Rybarski McIntyre, our loving mother and grandmother, joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. One of nine siblings, she was born on Jan. 8, 1951 to Stanley and Nancy (Roznowski) Rybarski in Brenham. A lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she also attended elementary school, Pat was a 1969 graduate of Brenham High School. While in high school, Pat fell for upperclassman Harvey “Dee” McIntyre III whom she joined in marriage on Nov. 15, 1969. They enjoyed 42 years together before Dee’s untimely death on Dec. 1, 2011.
Dee and Pat were blessed with three loving sons, Harvey IV, Matthew and Pat Dalton. Pat’s role as mother hen suited her well. She showed love through her cooking and good, old-fashioned tender loving care. She prided herself on her beautiful meringue pies, loved preparing for holidays feasts, and was certain to deliver a meal to someone who needed it. Raising three active boys required both a stern hand and a nurturing heart; Dee and Pat were a complementary team and were so proud of the three productive, kind and considerate men their sons became. That motherly love only intensified when she became “Marmi” to five grandchildren. Her “baby doll” and “sugar pies” gave her abundant joy and could do no wrong. A visit to Marmi’s meant being over served ginger ale and sugary sweets, a meal to go, and a big red kiss on the cheek on your way out the door. Marmi was anxiously awaiting the arrival of Pat Dalton and Morgan’s daughter, Laney Dee, due on her 70th birthday. Undoubtedly, Marmi will send her newest baby doll into the world with one final kiss.
