Paul Charles McIntyre, 54, of Brenham, died March 26, 2020, in Brenham.
No services are planned at this time.
Mr. McIntyre was born Oct. 13, 1965, in Lufkin, Texas, to Earl and Shirley (Mitchamore) McIntyre.
On April 10, 2006, he was married to Susan Victoria King. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired marketing director. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, loved to fish and was a proud doggie daddy to Macy and Benny.
Survivors include his wife, Susan McIntyre of Brenham; parents, Earl and Shirley McIntyre; children, Megan Ruis of Houston, Samantha Schumacher and husband Matt of Sugar Land, Brittany Dirnbauer of Rosharon, Asher Wilson of Denver, Colo. and Clay Wilson of Conroe; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Robin McIntyre of Houston; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie Salinas of Kingwood, Pam and Nick Nickell of Austin and Linda and Kerry Spaugh of Conroe; and grandchild, Conner Ruis.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
