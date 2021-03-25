Betty Jane McKinney, age 90, died peacefully March 15, 2021, in Houston. She was born Jan. 27, 1931, near Okemah, Oklahoma, to Verner T. and Annie L. Watson Stockton. She attended Oklahoma schools graduating in 1948 at Barnsdall, Oklahoma, and was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Borger, Texas.
She was married to Oliver Franklin McKinney at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bartlesville, OK on July 21, 1951, and they made their home in Borger; moving back to Bartlesville in 1957. In 1998, they relocated to Brenham, where they were members of Grace Lutheran Church. In December 2018 they moved into assisted living in Houston.
