Sue McMahon, 71, of Bryan, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Bryan.
A visitation will begin at 6-8 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral center. The family will receive guests Saturday, June 13, 2020, morning, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will depart in funeral procession to Bryan City Cemetery for the Life Tribute Graveside Service under the direction of Mr. Johnny Suculla.
