Sue McMahon, 71, of Bryan, passed away, June 9, 2020. A visitation will begin at 6-8 p.m. today at the Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. The family will receive guests Saturday, June 13, 2020, morning, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will depart in funeral procession to Bryan City Cemetery for the Life Tribute Graveside Service under the direction of Mr. Johnny Suculla. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Sue was one of six children born to the late Herbert Edwin and Louise Niemeyer Hardan on June 3, 1949, in Brenham. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1967 and Blinn College in 1969. Sue worked for several insurance companies before finding a career with Bryan ISD in the payroll department where she retired after 28 years of service. Sue loved being with her family, her husband was the love of her life along with her sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Mimi, as her grandchildren knew her, loved to play and spoil Dade and Andie. Sue was fascinated with genealogy and could be found at her computer researching the family history of the McMahons and Hardans.
