Thomas Homer McMahon, Jr., 80, a resident of Washington, Texas, since 2000, passed away on June 4, 2021. He was born Nov. 9, 1940 in the Saintly City, St. Paul, Minnesota. Tom was a cowboy deep in his heart since the spaghetti western days of Audie Murphy and Roy Rogers. He often said “I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could,” but he never left his Midwestern roots behind. He was the best dressed cowboy with a collection of cowboy boots and hats for every occasion and a pocketful of handi-wipes.
A real gentleman, Tom’s Irish roots touched everyone around him. His Irish eyes were always smiling, with laughter and a kind word. With friends from coast to coast and all around the world, he had the gift of gab and could be found on the phone daily calling those friends to check on them and just catch up with the news of the day. He had the McMahon “talk gene” and frankly, he could talk to a “post”. His favorite travel destinations were Ireland and Scotland. Today, he is surely practicing his golf swing with his new Heavenly golf clubs and driving 300 yards as he always dreamed he could do. Proud of his Irish heritage he was always offering up Irish Prayers, believing those were the most powerful and healing prayers for his friends in need.
