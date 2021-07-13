A memorial service for Erwin Alex Meier will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 West 3rd Street in Brenham. Pastors Phil Geleske and Pat Dietrich will officiate the service. A reception for family and friends to gather will be held after the service in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul's. Erwin passed away March 4, 2021; however, due to COVID-19, only a private service was held graveside.
