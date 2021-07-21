Wilbert Helmuth “Buddy” Meier, 90, passed away on July 18, 2021 in Brenham. Buddy was born Aug. 24, 1930 in Washington County to Charles and Mathilda Oevermann Meier. He was baptized Oct. 19, 1930 by Pastor Adolph Walton at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Burton. He was confirmed on Pentecost Sunday, May 20, 1945 at St. John’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Burton by Rev. Paul Knicker. Buddy married Ruby Dornhoefer on May 30, 1954 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine by Rev. A.T. Kluge.
Buddy grew up on a farm in Washington County near Burton. He went to Hohenwalde and Burton schools. He helped build St. John’s Evangelical Reformed Church and worked at the Burton Cotton Gin. He served his country as a corporal in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He was stationed at William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso. After he was discharged from the Army, he worked for Blue Bell Creameries as a route salesman for 47 years. He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brenham.
