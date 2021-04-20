Lorinz “Fritz” Meschwitz, 86, passed away on April 17, 2021. Lorinz was born April 8, 1935 in Brenham to Ella (Kwiatkowski) and John Meschwitz.
Lorinz, known to many as “Fritz”, is described as a good man who loved living life. He worked on a ranch for many years and loved doing so. He also worked for Blinn College and retired from there. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns! He very much valued his family and friends and would drop everything if he knew they needed him and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.