Mark Allen Meyer, 50, of Brenham passed away on Jan. 15, 2021 in Bryan. He was born Feb. 7, 1970 in Brenham to Edwin G. and Evelyn Faye (Wilks) Meyer. He was baptized on April 26, 1970 at Grace Lutheran Church, Brenham and confirmed on March 31, 1985 at Eben-Ezer Lutheran Church of Berlin, Brenham.
Mark was employed by Republic Services and he never missed a day of work until he became ill in October 2018. He loved to gamble, fish, camp, woodworking, re-building old trucks and most of all spending time with his daughter Jordan.
