Lucille Meyer, age 88, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Lucille was born February 7, 1932, to parents Erich and Mary Tappe.
Lucille married her loving husband, Elwood Gene Meyer on Nov. 19, 1953 and they began their life journey together. Together they raised their 6 beautiful children. Lucille was a dedicated wife, devoted mother and adoring "Granny" and "Great Granna". Her family was her entire world and she dedicated her life to loving and caring for them. "Cille" became a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in 1980 and enjoyed attending church, learning the word of God, worshipping and fellowship with other believers. She began her life of faith in April of 1932 by following in believers baptism and was confirmed in April of 1946. Lucille lived a life full of love for God and shared that with many others along the way. She also enjoyed gardening and yard work. Lucille was a very independent woman and was very handy at any kind of project she set her mind to.
