Helen Agnes Skweres Mickie, 86, of Caldwell, Texas passed away on April 13, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Helen was born on Jan. 10, 1934 in Brenham, an only child to Kasper and Agnes (Stegent) Skweres. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Helen worked at Maddox Furniture Company then onto Sealy Mattress up until the time of her retirement. She also held part time jobs at Stanley’s Grocery Store and Tex’s BBQ, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham. She found happiness and love with Glenn Faust for the past 23 years of her life. She loved her family greatly.
Survivors include her special friend, Glenn Faust and family; sons, Alex Gutowski Jr. and Michael Mickie; daughters, Margaret Hodde, Connie Kendall and husband Paul, and Patsy Fischer and husband Bradley; grandchildren, Candice Ornes and husband Dan, Kyle Kendall and wife Chaelea, Julie Shumate and husband Clayton, Paige Fischer, Thomas Mickie, and Trevor Neely; great grandchildren, William and Remi Kendall, Juliet, Magnolia, Kendall Ornes, Heidi Shumate, and Vera Mickie. Her special family includes Lori Suehs and her husband Terry, Brandon, Travis, Amanda, Glenda Smith and her husband George, Morgan, Clint, Miranda, and Mark Faust and his wife Jackie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Nicholas Hodde.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Kyle Kendall, Thomas Mickie, Clayton Shumate, and Dan Ornes.
Memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Brenham, Texas or the church of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St. Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
